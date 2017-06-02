Anneke Van Giersbergen's VUUR Stream Days Go By - London

Dutch singer Anneke van Giersbergen has released the first music from her new prog metal project VUUR.

Days Go By - London is taken from the band’s forthcoming, and as yet untitled, debut album which is due out later this year on InsideOut Records.

“The lyrical content of the album is inspired by the many cities I have visited while being on the road,” ven Giersbergen told Prog. “The song Days Go By – London is about The Great Fire in 1666. The lyrics are written from the perspective of the element of Fire, threatening Londoners to wipe them out, but the song is also about hope. Even in the darkest of times, the sun will rise.”

VUUR, who also feature guitarist Ferry Duijsens and Jord Otto (My Propane), bassist Johan van Stratum (Stream Of Passion) and drummer Ed Warby (Ayreon), begin playing live this Summer, and have also been confirmed as main support to Epics in later 2017. You can find the full list of confirmed live dates below:

Netherlands Neushoorn Leeuwarden - June 9

Finland Tuska Open Air Helsinki - 30

Czech Republic Masters Of Rock Vizovice - July 14

Netherlands Dynamo Metal fest Eindhoven - 15

Poland Klub Studio Krakow - November 9

Czech Republic Masters Of Rock Cafe, Zlin - 10

Germany Kesselhaus Belrin - 12

Germany Markethalle Hamburg - 13

Germany Essigfabrik Cologne - 14

France La BAM Metz - 15

France Stereolux Nantes -0 17

France Krakatoa Bordeaux - 18

Spain La Riviera Madrid - 20

Spain Razzmatazz Barcelona - 24

France Le Moulin Marseille - 25

France Le Tansbordeur Lyon - 26

Germany Backstage werk Munich - 29

France L’Aeronef Lille - December 3