Vola premiere Stray The Skies (October Session) video

Vola have premiered their video for Stray The Skies (October Session) with Prog.

It’s taken from their October Session EP – also containing a new take on Gutter Moon – which is released today (May 30) via digital channels.

The original versions appeared on last year’s album Inmazes. Mascot Label Group described it as “a musical journey into the mind in pursuit of happiness, set to a mix of 70s progressive rock, modern day electronica and industrial, topped off with clear, beautiful vocal lines.”

The lower-power takes were previously only available on the vinyl edition of the record. Vola frontman Asger Mygind says: “While we wholeheartedly enjoy making music that’s energetic and consists of many layers, we also find a lot of inspiration in toned-down, mellow music. We decided to work on Stray The Skies and Gutter Moon to see what we could come up with. They turned out very different from their loud siblings.”

The Danish band, who are currently working on the follow-up to Inmazes, have a handful of shows in the coming months – dates below, along with the original video for Stray The Skies.

Vola tour dates 2017

Jul 08: Bonn Rockaue Open Air, Germany

Aug 05: Munich Take Over Daze festival, Germany

Aug 16: London Dingwalls, UK

Aug 17: Basingstoke Sanctuary, UK

Aug 18: Bristol ArcTanGent festival, UK