Trending

10cc: Career-spanning box set out this summer

By News  

Four-disc box set titled Before, During, After: The Story Of 10cc will be released later this year

10cc
10cc

A new box set celebrating the work of 10cc will be released this summer.

Titled Before, During, After: The Story Of 10cc, the four-disc box set will launch on July 28 via Universal Music Catalogue.

The collection has been curated with input from the band and is the first complete, career-encompassing collection of Eric Stewart, Lol Crème, Kevin Godley and Graham Gouldman’s work – both with 10cc and outwith the group.

The box set’s four discs are titled During: The Best Of 10cc 1972 - 1978, After: What We Did Next - Post 10cc, Before: The Strawberry Hit Factory and Before: The Early Years. Find a full tracklist below.

Gouldman says: “What can I say? I’m very, very proud of it. Where do we fit in, or not, alongside Roxy Music, David Bowie, Marc Bolan, Sparks and Queen? We weren’t like that. We were there for the music and didn’t have an image. I really think we were the best of the bunch.

Godley adds: “It’s a usual group tale of four innocent wide-eyed youths with ambitions to make interesting music, finding each other, developing a chemistry and learning how to deploy that chemistry.”

Crème comments: “We established a style without realising it – a tongue-in-cheek, witty, semi-pastiche style of writing. Those kind of tracks seemed to come easily.”

And Eric Stewart says: “10cc certainly carried on the mantle of the Beatles, that was my intention. I wanted every track to be different. Paul McCartney was a good personal friend of mine and loved the 10cc stuff – he sent me a lovely postcard after he heard Sheet Music.”

The box set will also include a 40-page hardback book containing new interviews with all four members, while a 2CD edition featuring During: The Best Of 10cc 1972 - 1978 and After: What We Did Next - Post 10cc will also be released.

Before, During, After: The Story Of 10cc is now available for pre-order.

Before, During, After: The Story Of 10cc tracklist

Disc 1

During: The Best of 10cc 1972 - 1978

  1. Rubber Bullets
  2. Donna
  3. Silly Love
  4. The Dean And I
  5. Life Is a Minestrone
  6. The Wall Street Shuffle
  7. Art for Art’s Sake
  8. I’m Mandy Fly Me
  9. Good Morning Judge
  10. The Things We Do for Love
  11. Dreadlock Holiday
  12. I’m Not in Love

Disc 2

After: What We Did Next – Post 10cc

  1. Godley and Creme - Under Your Thumb
  2. Godley and Creme - An Englishman In New York
  3. Godley and Creme - Cry
  4. Godley and Creme - Wedding Bells
  5. Graham Gouldman - Sunburn
  6. Wax - Bridge to Your Heart
  7. Wax - Right Between the Eyes
  8. Eric Stewart - The Ritual Parts 1-2-3
  9. Paul McCartney - Pretty Little Head
  10. Art of Noise - Metaforce
  11. Art of Noise - Metaphor on The Floor
  12. GG06 - Hooligan Crane
  13. GG06 - Son of Man
  14. Kevin Godley - Confessions
  15. Kevin Godley / Luke Mornay - Expecting A Message
  16. Producers - Man on The Moon
  17. Producers - Every Single Night in Jamaica

Disc 3

Before: The Strawberry Hit Factory

  1. Ohio Express - Sausalito (Is the Place To Go)
  2. Peter Cowap - Tampa, Florida
  3. Garden Odyssey - Have You Ever Been to Georgia?
  4. Tristar Airbus - Travellin’ Man
  5. Peter Cowap - Crickets
  6. Festival - Today
  7. Doctor Father - Umbopo
  8. Peter Cowap - Safari
  9. Grumble - Da Doo Ron Ron
  10. Garden Odyssey - The Joker
  11. Manchester City F.C.- Funky City
  12. Peter Cowap - The Man with The Golden Gun
  13. Doctor Father - Roll On
  14. Peter Cowap - Wicked Melinda
  15. Tristar Airbus - Willie Morgan
  16. Grumble - Pig Bin An’ Gone
  17. Festival - Warm Me
  18. Peter Cowap - Oh Solomon
  19. Manchester City F.C.- Boys in Blue
  20. Crazy Elephant - There Ain’t No Umbopo

Disc 4

Before: The Early Years

  1. The Mindbenders - A Groovy Kind of Love
  2. The Mindbenders - One More Time
  3. Graham Gouldman - Bus Stop
  4. Graham Gouldman - No Milk Today
  5. Graham Gouldman - For Your Love
  6. Hotlegs - Neanderthal Man
  7. Hotlegs - Desperate Dan
  8. Rameses - Life Child
  9. Rameses - Quasar One
  10. Neil Sedaka - That’s When the Music Takes Me
  11. Neil Sedaka – Solitaire
  12. Neil Sedaka - Love Will Keep Us Together

Buyer's Guide: How to buy the best of 10cc