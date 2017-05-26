10cc: Career-spanning box set out this summer

A new box set celebrating the work of 10cc will be released this summer.

Titled Before, During, After: The Story Of 10cc, the four-disc box set will launch on July 28 via Universal Music Catalogue.

The collection has been curated with input from the band and is the first complete, career-encompassing collection of Eric Stewart, Lol Crème, Kevin Godley and Graham Gouldman’s work – both with 10cc and outwith the group.

The box set’s four discs are titled During: The Best Of 10cc 1972 - 1978, After: What We Did Next - Post 10cc, Before: The Strawberry Hit Factory and Before: The Early Years. Find a full tracklist below.

Gouldman says: “What can I say? I’m very, very proud of it. Where do we fit in, or not, alongside Roxy Music, David Bowie, Marc Bolan, Sparks and Queen? We weren’t like that. We were there for the music and didn’t have an image. I really think we were the best of the bunch.

Godley adds: “It’s a usual group tale of four innocent wide-eyed youths with ambitions to make interesting music, finding each other, developing a chemistry and learning how to deploy that chemistry.”

Crème comments: “We established a style without realising it – a tongue-in-cheek, witty, semi-pastiche style of writing. Those kind of tracks seemed to come easily.”

And Eric Stewart says: “10cc certainly carried on the mantle of the Beatles, that was my intention. I wanted every track to be different. Paul McCartney was a good personal friend of mine and loved the 10cc stuff – he sent me a lovely postcard after he heard Sheet Music.”

The box set will also include a 40-page hardback book containing new interviews with all four members, while a 2CD edition featuring During: The Best Of 10cc 1972 - 1978 and After: What We Did Next - Post 10cc will also be released.

Before, During, After: The Story Of 10cc is now available for pre-order.

Before, During, After: The Story Of 10cc tracklist

Disc 1

During: The Best of 10cc 1972 - 1978

Rubber Bullets Donna Silly Love The Dean And I Life Is a Minestrone The Wall Street Shuffle Art for Art’s Sake I’m Mandy Fly Me Good Morning Judge The Things We Do for Love Dreadlock Holiday I’m Not in Love

Disc 2

After: What We Did Next – Post 10cc

Godley and Creme - Under Your Thumb Godley and Creme - An Englishman In New York Godley and Creme - Cry Godley and Creme - Wedding Bells Graham Gouldman - Sunburn Wax - Bridge to Your Heart Wax - Right Between the Eyes Eric Stewart - The Ritual Parts 1-2-3 Paul McCartney - Pretty Little Head Art of Noise - Metaforce Art of Noise - Metaphor on The Floor GG06 - Hooligan Crane GG06 - Son of Man Kevin Godley - Confessions Kevin Godley / Luke Mornay - Expecting A Message Producers - Man on The Moon Producers - Every Single Night in Jamaica

Disc 3

Before: The Strawberry Hit Factory

Ohio Express - Sausalito (Is the Place To Go) Peter Cowap - Tampa, Florida Garden Odyssey - Have You Ever Been to Georgia? Tristar Airbus - Travellin’ Man Peter Cowap - Crickets Festival - Today Doctor Father - Umbopo Peter Cowap - Safari Grumble - Da Doo Ron Ron Garden Odyssey - The Joker Manchester City F.C.- Funky City Peter Cowap - The Man with The Golden Gun Doctor Father - Roll On Peter Cowap - Wicked Melinda Tristar Airbus - Willie Morgan Grumble - Pig Bin An’ Gone Festival - Warm Me Peter Cowap - Oh Solomon Manchester City F.C.- Boys in Blue Crazy Elephant - There Ain’t No Umbopo

Disc 4

Before: The Early Years

The Mindbenders - A Groovy Kind of Love The Mindbenders - One More Time Graham Gouldman - Bus Stop Graham Gouldman - No Milk Today Graham Gouldman - For Your Love Hotlegs - Neanderthal Man Hotlegs - Desperate Dan Rameses - Life Child Rameses - Quasar One Neil Sedaka - That’s When the Music Takes Me Neil Sedaka – Solitaire Neil Sedaka - Love Will Keep Us Together

