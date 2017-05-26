10cc: Career-spanning box set out this summer

A new box set celebrating the work of 10cc will be released this summer.
Titled Before, During, After: The Story Of 10cc, the four-disc box set will launch on July 28 via Universal Music Catalogue.
The collection has been curated with input from the band and is the first complete, career-encompassing collection of Eric Stewart, Lol Crème, Kevin Godley and Graham Gouldman’s work – both with 10cc and outwith the group.
The box set’s four discs are titled During: The Best Of 10cc 1972 - 1978, After: What We Did Next - Post 10cc, Before: The Strawberry Hit Factory and Before: The Early Years. Find a full tracklist below.
Gouldman says: “What can I say? I’m very, very proud of it. Where do we fit in, or not, alongside Roxy Music, David Bowie, Marc Bolan, Sparks and Queen? We weren’t like that. We were there for the music and didn’t have an image. I really think we were the best of the bunch.
Godley adds: “It’s a usual group tale of four innocent wide-eyed youths with ambitions to make interesting music, finding each other, developing a chemistry and learning how to deploy that chemistry.”
Crème comments: “We established a style without realising it – a tongue-in-cheek, witty, semi-pastiche style of writing. Those kind of tracks seemed to come easily.”
And Eric Stewart says: “10cc certainly carried on the mantle of the Beatles, that was my intention. I wanted every track to be different. Paul McCartney was a good personal friend of mine and loved the 10cc stuff – he sent me a lovely postcard after he heard Sheet Music.”
The box set will also include a 40-page hardback book containing new interviews with all four members, while a 2CD edition featuring During: The Best Of 10cc 1972 - 1978 and After: What We Did Next - Post 10cc will also be released.
Before, During, After: The Story Of 10cc is now available for pre-order.
Before, During, After: The Story Of 10cc tracklist
Disc 1
During: The Best of 10cc 1972 - 1978
- Rubber Bullets
- Donna
- Silly Love
- The Dean And I
- Life Is a Minestrone
- The Wall Street Shuffle
- Art for Art’s Sake
- I’m Mandy Fly Me
- Good Morning Judge
- The Things We Do for Love
- Dreadlock Holiday
- I’m Not in Love
Disc 2
After: What We Did Next – Post 10cc
- Godley and Creme - Under Your Thumb
- Godley and Creme - An Englishman In New York
- Godley and Creme - Cry
- Godley and Creme - Wedding Bells
- Graham Gouldman - Sunburn
- Wax - Bridge to Your Heart
- Wax - Right Between the Eyes
- Eric Stewart - The Ritual Parts 1-2-3
- Paul McCartney - Pretty Little Head
- Art of Noise - Metaforce
- Art of Noise - Metaphor on The Floor
- GG06 - Hooligan Crane
- GG06 - Son of Man
- Kevin Godley - Confessions
- Kevin Godley / Luke Mornay - Expecting A Message
- Producers - Man on The Moon
- Producers - Every Single Night in Jamaica
Disc 3
Before: The Strawberry Hit Factory
- Ohio Express - Sausalito (Is the Place To Go)
- Peter Cowap - Tampa, Florida
- Garden Odyssey - Have You Ever Been to Georgia?
- Tristar Airbus - Travellin’ Man
- Peter Cowap - Crickets
- Festival - Today
- Doctor Father - Umbopo
- Peter Cowap - Safari
- Grumble - Da Doo Ron Ron
- Garden Odyssey - The Joker
- Manchester City F.C.- Funky City
- Peter Cowap - The Man with The Golden Gun
- Doctor Father - Roll On
- Peter Cowap - Wicked Melinda
- Tristar Airbus - Willie Morgan
- Grumble - Pig Bin An’ Gone
- Festival - Warm Me
- Peter Cowap - Oh Solomon
- Manchester City F.C.- Boys in Blue
- Crazy Elephant - There Ain’t No Umbopo
Disc 4
Before: The Early Years
- The Mindbenders - A Groovy Kind of Love
- The Mindbenders - One More Time
- Graham Gouldman - Bus Stop
- Graham Gouldman - No Milk Today
- Graham Gouldman - For Your Love
- Hotlegs - Neanderthal Man
- Hotlegs - Desperate Dan
- Rameses - Life Child
- Rameses - Quasar One
- Neil Sedaka - That’s When the Music Takes Me
- Neil Sedaka – Solitaire
- Neil Sedaka - Love Will Keep Us Together