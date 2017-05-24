Listen to King Crimson’s cover of David Bowie’s Heroes

King Crimson have released a video showcasing their cover of David Bowie classic Heroes.

It’s taken from the band’s upcoming five-track EP titled Heroes: Live In Europe 2016 which will be released on June 2.

It was recorded in Berlin last year and sees Robert Fripp revisit the guitar role he created for the original Bowie studio recording in the same city in 1977.

The EP will also feature a radio edit of Heroes, a 10-minute version of Easy Money recorded in Paris and an edited version of Starless and The Hell Hounds Of Krim – both recorded in Vienna.

Fripp said: “King Crimson performed Heroes at the Admiralspalast in Berlin as a celebration, a remembrancing and an homage.

“The concert was 39 years and one month after the original sessions at the Hansa Tonstudio overlooking the Berlin Wall. This is released in the 40th anniversary year.”

Heroes: Live In Europe 2016 is now available for pre-order, while a full live album recorded on King Crimson’s 2016 European tour will be released in September, with full details to be revealed in due course.

King Crimson Heroes: Live In Europe 2016 tracklist

Heroes Easy Money Starless (edit) The Hell Hounds Of Krim Heroes (radio edit)

