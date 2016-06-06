Van Der Graaf Generator will release 13th album Do Not Disturb in September

Van Der Graaf Generator have announced that their 13th album Do Not Disturb will be released in September.
The prog rock heroes will release the follow-up to 2012’s ALT on September 30 and have issued the album artwork, which can be viewed below.
Peter Hammill, Hugh Banton and Guy Evans released live album Merlin Atmos earlier this year.
