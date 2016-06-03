Sikth to split with Justin Hill after Camden appearance

Sikth are to split with vocalist Justin Hill after their appearance at this weekend’s Camden Rocks festival in London.

He’s leaving the band to concentrate on his production and mixing work and says because of that, he can’t give Sikth his full attention.

Hill says in a statement: “It’s been a privilege to be part of Sikth – I never expected the great response we had to the reunion in 2014 and for things to kick off the way they have. It’s been great to work with the guys again, tour with some amazing bands, and play to fans old and new.

“Now Sikth are ready to step things up a notch and fully focus on the next chapter, I’m afraid its time for me to bow out. My production and mixing career are still my priority so unfortunately I’m unable to give the band the time and commitment that’s needed going forward.

“I’m chuffed to bits that Sikth have the opportunity to move on to bigger things and I don’t want to hold them back from doing all the shows offered due to my schedule.”

He continues: “Goes without saying that I fully support the rest of the guys and want nothing but great things for them in the future. I’ve had an awesome time with the band so thanks to everyone involved for all the good times.”

He’ll be replaced in the lineup by Joe Rosser who also plays alongside Sikth guitarist Graham ‘Pin’ Pinney in Aliases.

The band’s Dan Weller adds: “Being the stand up guy that he is Justin has helped in our active search for his replacement – and together we have found a gem – someone with incredible range and skills who will see in a new era of Sikth – one in which we hope to take the band higher than ever before.

“We wish Justin all the best with his future and will continue to be close friends.”

Following their appearance in London, the band will play dates across Europe, before heading to the US. The closing date on their current run of shows will be at the UK’s Macmillan Fest on September 3.

Sikth Live In Glasgow

Jun 04: London Camden Rocks Festival, UK

Jun 19: Dessel Graspop Festival, Belgium

Jul 09: Withington 2000 Trees Festival, UK

Jul 13: Chester The Live Rooms, UK

Jul 15: Gavle Gefle Metal Festival, Sweden

Jul 31: Derby Y Not Festival, UK

Aug 04: Raleigh Lincoln Theatre, NC

Aug 05: Atlanta Masquerade, GA

Aug 06: Memphis New Daisy Theater, TN

Aug 07: Dallas House Of Blues, TX

Aug 08: San Antonio Alamo Music Hall, TX

Aug 09: Houston House Of Blues, TX

Aug 11: Phoenix The Press Room, AZ

Aug 12: San Diego House Of Blues, CA

Aug 13: Los Angeles Regent, CA

Aug 14: San Francisco The Fillmore, CA

Aug 16: Portland Hawthorne Theatre, OR

Aug 17: Seattle Showbox, WA

Aug 19: Salt lake City The Complex, UT

Aug 20: Denver Summit Music Hall, CO

Aug 22: Minneapolis Varsity Theater, MN

Aug 24: Milwaukee Turner Hall Ballroom, WI

Aug 25: Detroit St Andrews Hall, MI

Aug 27: Pittsburgh Mr Small’s Theatre, PA

Aug 28: Philadelphia Theatre Of The Living Arts, PA

Aug 30: Boston Paradise, MA

Aug 31: New York Inrving Plaza, NY

Sep 01: Baltimore Sound Stage, MD

Sep 03: Nottingham Macmillan Festival, UK