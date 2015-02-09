Van Der Graaf Generator unveil art project

Van Der Graaf Generator have teamed up with artist Vladislave Shabalin for an art venture titled the Earlybird Project.

The title comes from the the band’s track of the same name which appeared on their 2012 album ALT.

Artist Shabalin, who works with fossils, constructed the installation using 200 million-year-old petrified wood along with birdhouses housing speakers playing the Van Der Graaf Generator track Earlybird.

The non-profit project was devised to appeal for the preservation of the planet and will appear at national parks across the world. The first to display the artwork is the Bantak Petrified Forest, Thailand.

For more, visit the Earlybird Project’s website.

Hammill released his latest solo album …All That Might Have Been last year while Van Der Graaf Generator launched live record Merlin Atmos earlier this month. It was recorded during their 2013 European tour.

Van Der Graaf Generator feature in the latest edition of Prog magazine which is on sale now. In an interview with Hammill, he reflects on his groundbreaking solo album Nadir’s Big Chance which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year.

Merlin Atmos tracklist

CD1

Flight 2. Lifetime 3. All That Before 4. Bunsho 5. A Plague Of Lighthouse Keeper 6. Gog

CD2