Ty Segall, Osees, A Place To Bury Strangers confirmed for Wide Awake festival 2023

Ty Segall, Osees, A Place To Bury Strangers and Gilla Band are among the first batch of artists announced for next year's Wide Awake festival, which is set to take place in Brockwell Park in south London on May 27.

This will be the third staging of the 10,000 capacity alternative festival. Year one saw performances by IDLES, Black Midi, Shame, Dry Cleaning, Self Esteem and more, while this summer's event was headlined by Primal Scream and dance duo Bicep.

Other artists announced in the festival's initial announcement for 2023 include Arooj Aftab, Habibi Funk, Sunset Rollercoaster, Errol Alkan, Lebanon Hanover, Madmadmad, Σstella and Glass Beams.



In a statement, Wide Awake booker/co-founder Keith Miller says, “There’s a feeling amongst us all at Wide Awake that the 2023 lineup is the most varied and interesting so far. Osees and Ty Segall are the types of catalysts that inspire a generation.

“We’re lucky enough to also have the next gen with Glass Beams, Σstella and a whole cohort of brilliant new acts we know you’ll all become massive fans of. And A Place To Bury Strangers represent everything about DIY music and that ethic. Wide Awake evolved out of a warehouse festival they played and we cannot wait to have them back.

“The best thing? This is just the first announcement. We’ve got plenty more we’re really excited to share with you.”

Tickets for Wide Awake 2023 are on sale now.