Osees have mutated again and this time it's explosive punk rock

Album of high velocity punk from Californian name-changers Osees obliterates all before it

By published

Osses - A Foul Form cover art
(Image: © Castle Face)

Now on their zillionth release and fiftieth or so name change, Osees show absolutely no signs of slowing down. 

You would of course be well within your rights to expect a dip in the quality control department, but such is the deep well of inspiration that this venerable 21st-century institution draw from that their ability to cross-pollinate, mutate and claim as their own remains completely undiminished. 

This time round, Osees – led by the ever restless and endlessly creative singer/ guitarist John Dwyer – pay tribute to the punk rock of their youth. The result is a compact and highly combustible album that packs 10 songs into just 22 minutes. 

Just as you’re catching your breath from one detonation, another six-string explosion goes off to leave you reeling. With titles such as Fucking Kill Me and Scum Show, Osees leave you in very little doubt as to where they’re coming from.

Julian Marszalek
Julian Marszalek

Julian Marszalek is the former Reviews Editor of The Blues Magazine. He has written about music for Music365, Yahoo! Music, The Quietus, The Guardian, NME and Shindig! among many others. As the Deputy Online News Editor at Xfm he revealed exclusively that Nick Cave’s second novel was on the way. During his two-decade career, he’s interviewed the likes of Keith Richards, Jimmy Page and Ozzy Osbourne, and has been ranted at by John Lydon. He’s also in the select group of music journalists to have actually got on with Lou Reed. Marszalek taught music journalism at Middlesex University and co-ran the genre-fluid Stow Festival in Walthamstow for six years.