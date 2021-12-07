Primal Scream to perform Screamadelica in full at 2022 Wide Awake festival

Primal Scream will perform their ground-breaking 1991 album Screamadelica in full on the closing night of next year’s newly-expanded Wide Awake festival in London.

Bobby Gillespie’s band will headline the event at London’s Brockwell Park on Saturday May 28 next year: Belfast dance duo Bicep will close night one of the festival on May 27.

Other artists announced for the eclectic alternative festival, which hosted Idles, Squid, Shame, Dry Cleaning, Black Midi, Goat Girl and more in 2021, include Tropical Fuck Storm, Yard Act, Fat White Family, The Comet Is Coming, Billy Nomates, Chubby & The Gang, Kampire, Surfbort, Unschooling and Sweeping Promises.

The team behind Wide Awake promise that “many more” acts will be announced in due course.

we’re so excited to be headlining @wideawakeldn on May 28th 2022, playing Screamadelica 💥a limited amount of tickets are on sale now: https://t.co/WcHrjj7El0 pic.twitter.com/3u3OrQBkPTDecember 7, 2021 See more

Primal Scream are also set to perform Screamadelica sets on their UK headline next July. The band will play:



Jul 01: Glasgow, Queen’s Park

Jul 08: The Piece Hall, Halifax

Jul 09: Manchester, Castlefield Bowl

Jul 16: London, Alexandra Palace Park

Jul 22: Alexandra Head, Cardiff Bay