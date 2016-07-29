Tool working on new material '4 days a week'

Tool have been working “four days a week” on new material, according to their website.

Melvins frontman Buzz Osborne previously said the shortest track on the follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 days – was 12 minutes long.

Now Tool webmaster Blair Mackenzie Blake reports the band have finished a song which includes “unique time signatures” and are close to wrapping up another track.

He says: “I casually asked about the status of the new album – namely, how the writing and arranging sessions were going – to which drummer Danny Carey replied, ‘Good.’ While enjoying his house specialty lasagna to the sounds of an excellent pianist, he added that they were very close to knocking out another tune, and that as soon as it was finished, they would send a recording of it to Maynard James Keenan.”

Blake adds: “When I asked if this was the song with the really unique time signatures, he told me that they had already finished the music on that one. Admittedly, not exactly stop the press news, but other than that they are still grinding away on new material four days a week.”

Tool will play a run of US dates this October.

Oct 22: Sacramento Discovery Park, CA

Oct 24: Salt Lake Cirt Maverick Center, UT

Oct 26: Denver Pepsi Center, CO

Oct 28: Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR

Oct 28-30: New Orleans City Park, LA

