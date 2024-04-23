"Join us as we destroy all enemies!" Megadeth announce US tour with Mudvayne and All That Remains

Megadeth have announced a huge US tour set to take place later this year. The American thrash metal icons will be hitting up no fewer than 33 dates on their latest jaunt across the States, and will be bringing two powerhouse supports with them for the trip - reunited nu metal heavyweights Mudvayne and metalcore mainstays All That Remains.

"Our 'Crush The World' tour has been a tremendous experience for the four of us,” says Megadeth guitarist, vocalist and band leader Dave Mustaine. “We are all playing tight, and that has made it possible for me to really focus on solos and singing, we are playing more songs than ever before, and we are closer to each other, onstage and off. I'm excited to see Mudvayne, and All That Remains. Join us as we Destroy All Enemies!”

See the full list of dates below. Megadeth's latest album, The Sick, The Dying...And The Dead!, is out now.

Aug 2: Rogers, AR Walmart AMP

Aug 3: Houston, TX 713 Music Hall

Aug 5: Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheatre

Aug 6: Denver, CO Ball Arena

Aug 8: Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Aug 9: Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater

Aug 10: Concord, CA Toyota Pavilion at Concord

Aug 12: Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre

Aug 13: Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Aug 16: Las Vegas, NV Bakkt Theatre at Planet Hollywood

Aug 17: Salt Lake City, UT Maverick Arena

Aug 20: Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Aug 21: Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater

Aug 23: Macon, GA Atrium Health Macon Amphitheater

Aug 24: West Palm Beach, FL IThink Financial Amphitheatre

Sept 3: Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Sept 5: Huntington, WV Marshall Health Network Arena

Sept 6: Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion

Sept 7: Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Sept 9: Reading, PA Santander Arena

Sept 10: Albany, NY MVP Arena

Sept 11: Boston, MA Leader Bank

Sept 13: Bethel, MY Bethel Woods Center For The Arts

Sept 14: Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

Sept 15: Richmond, VA Virginia Credit Union Live!

Sept 17: Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

Sept 18: Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE

Sept 20: Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center

Sept 21: Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre

Sept 24: Minneapolis, MN The Armory

Sept 26: St Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL

Sept 27: Southaven, MS Bankplus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

Sept 28: Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium

