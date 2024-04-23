"Join us as we destroy all enemies!" Megadeth announce US tour with Mudvayne and All That Remains

Megadeth have announced a huge US tour set to take place later this year. The American thrash metal icons will be hitting up no fewer than 33 dates on their latest jaunt across the States, and will be bringing two powerhouse supports with them for the trip - reunited nu metal heavyweights Mudvayne and metalcore mainstays All That Remains.
"Our 'Crush The World' tour has been a tremendous experience for the four of us,” says Megadeth guitarist, vocalist and band leader Dave Mustaine. “We are all playing tight, and that has made it possible for me to really focus on solos and singing, we are playing more songs than ever before, and we are closer to each other, onstage and off. I'm excited to see Mudvayne, and All That Remains. Join us as we Destroy All Enemies!”
See the full list of dates below. Megadeth's latest album, The Sick, The Dying...And The Dead!, is out now.
Megadeth Destroy All Enemies US tour dates 2024
Aug 2: Rogers, AR Walmart AMP
Aug 3: Houston, TX 713 Music Hall
Aug 5: Albuquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheatre
Aug 6: Denver, CO Ball Arena
Aug 8: Phoenix, AZ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
Aug 9: Los Angeles, CA YouTube Theater
Aug 10: Concord, CA Toyota Pavilion at Concord
Aug 12: Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre
Aug 13: Bend, OR Hayden Homes Amphitheater
Aug 16: Las Vegas, NV Bakkt Theatre at Planet Hollywood
Aug 17: Salt Lake City, UT Maverick Arena
Aug 20: Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Aug 21: Austin, TX Germania Insurance Amphitheater
Aug 23: Macon, GA Atrium Health Macon Amphitheater
Aug 24: West Palm Beach, FL IThink Financial Amphitheatre
Sept 3: Tinley Park, IL Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
Sept 5: Huntington, WV Marshall Health Network Arena
Sept 6: Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
Sept 7: Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
Sept 9: Reading, PA Santander Arena
Sept 10: Albany, NY MVP Arena
Sept 11: Boston, MA Leader Bank
Sept 13: Bethel, MY Bethel Woods Center For The Arts
Sept 14: Wantagh, NY Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
Sept 15: Richmond, VA Virginia Credit Union Live!
Sept 17: Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
Sept 18: Pittsburgh, PA Stage AE
Sept 20: Noblesville, IN Ruoff Music Center
Sept 21: Clarkston, MI Pine Knob Music Theatre
Sept 24: Minneapolis, MN The Armory
Sept 26: St Louis, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL
Sept 27: Southaven, MS Bankplus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove
Sept 28: Nashville, TN Nashville Municipal Auditorium