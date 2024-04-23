"I wanted to expand upon what we had and introduce new colors." Zeal & Ardor announce new album Greif and UK headline show: listen to gorgeous new single To My Ilk now

Zeal & Ardor, the experimental, genre-splicing extreme metal project from Manuel Gagneux, will return with its fourth full-length studio album later this year. Titled Greif, it will arrive on August 23, and is preceded by the band's brand new single, To My Ilk. A sombre, soulful slice of atmospheric blues, the song flexes Gagneux's softer side, showing none of the visceral heaviness that has permeated much of his work so far. We'll have to wait and see what that means for the album itself, though it's interesting to note that, according to the tracklist released by the band, To My Ilk will serve as the album's final song.

“I wanted to expand upon what we had and introduce new colors,” says Gagneux of the album. “There are angry and accusatory moments, but there’s also some solace and happiness. I’m widening the palette of colors we have to paint with. These are avenues we haven’t tried.”

In a stark departure from his previous work, Greif will mark the first time Gagneux has recorded a Zeal & Ardor album with the full, collaborative help of his bandmates.

“We've really evolved into a tight-knit unit,” explains vocalist Marc Obrist. “Before Zeal & Ardor, we were basically strangers, but we're like a little family now. Each member brings his own unique flavor to the mix, and we all try to make Manuel’s songs better in our own way. The most interesting part for me was the new approach of how we work together in the studio.”

“We invite listeners to hear the full spectrum of the different sides and sounds that make Zeal & Ardor,” says guitarist Tiziano Volante. “There are some gorgeous moments, but it packs in a lot of intensity and charm. In Manuel’s songwriting and the process with every member, there’s a certain intentionality as well as an element of randomness and accident. I can’t wait to see people’s reactions.”

Check out new Zeal & Ardor single To My Ilk below, and see the full tracklist for Greif just below that. The band have also announced that they'll be playing a special headline show at London's O2 Shepherds Bush Empire on Sunday September 22.

Zeal & Ardor Greif tracklist

