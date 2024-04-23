"It allowed us to push the boundaries of what we thought was feasible." Listen to Knocked Loose and Poppy's outrageously heavy new single, Suffocate

Knocked Loose have unveiled a brand new single - the latest cut from highly anticipated new album, You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To. The savagely heavy (yet strangely danceable?!) slice of hardcore noise, titled Suffocate, features a guest appearance from genre-splicing nu gen forerunner Poppy, who reached out to the fast-rising Kentucky five-piece to see if they were interested in collaborating.

“I am a huge fan of Knocked Loose and honored to be on this one,” she says of the song itself, with Knocked Loose guitarist Isaac Hale adding: “It was so fun because her voice allowed us to expand our palette and do some weird, off-the-wall things that we maybe wouldn't do in another song,” guitarist Isaac Hale says of the track. “We felt that because we had Poppy’s voice involved, it allowed us to kind of push the boundaries of what we thought was feasible.”

The song comes accompanied by a new video featuring the band and Poppy ripping through the track together while hanging out in an eerie, dilapidated house. In other scenes, Poppy can be seen hanging out with a horse. Which is nice.

Watch the video for Suffocated below. You Won’t Go Before You’re Supposed To lands on May 10 via Pure Noise records, and based on what we've heard so far, we have a sneaking suspicion that it's going to be pretty damn good. "On this album, we go the fastest we've ever gone; we go the scariest we've ever gone," promises Hale. "We also go the catchiest and the most melodic that we've ever gone, and that's the point. Instead of branching off into a specific direction, we want to encompass all directions.”