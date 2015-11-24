New Tool album is ‘amazing’ says the band's guitarist

Tool guitarist Adam Jones says the work they’ve done so far on their fifth album is “amazing.”

And he’s promised their upcoming US tour with Primus is going to be an “unparalleled sonic and visual experience.”

Studio progress has been notoriously slow on the follow-up to 2006’s 10,000 Days, with frontman Maynard James Keenan having reported last month: “There’s nothing to say.”

Jones tells Rolling Stone: “My philosophy has always been ‘it’s not good when it’s done, it’s done when it’s good.’

“It’s wonderful. Things are really flowing and going really well. I’m just blown away at the stuff that’s coming together. I can’t wait for it to be done.

“It’s something I’ve been missing for a long time – that beautiful collaboration that we have because we’re all so different. That thing you do that meets in the middle is just beautiful. I’m very happy.”

He says Tool “probably have 20 song ideas” together and adds: “There’s nothing better than having too many good songs than not enough.

“You have four critical thinkers who like different stuff, so our process is not an easy one – but it’s a rewarding one.”

Jones describes the band’s video and lighting crew as “almost musicians” and says of their tour plans: “I’ve had people ask, ‘How much of the show is live? How do you get it synced up with the visuals?’ It’s because this guy is almost playing a keyboard with us when we play along.

“We try to tweak it so it’s entertaining and tap into some loose-based concepts – try to take the audience by the hand and lead them all the way to the end of the show, and have a good time.”

He continues: “We do need to get back to the writing and get that record done, then we can tour more.”

Tool tour the US with Primus in January.

