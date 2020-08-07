Tim Bowness releases haunting new video for Northern Rain

Tim Bowness has released a brand new video for Northern Rain. It's taken from Bowness' upcoming new album Late Night Laments, which will be released through InsideOut Music on August 28. You can watch the video in full below.

"To an extent, this is about a person seeing their partner slowly descend into the fog of dementia, reflecting on their life together and coming to terms with their powerlessness and eventual demise, and the ever-changing nature of the world," explains Bowness. "I’m more of a ‘rage against the dying of the light’ person, but this is a song of blissful acceptance."

Northern Rain has been mixed by Bowness' No-Man partner Steven Wilson and mastered by Calum Malcolm (The Blue Nile, Prefab Sprout). It features Melanie Woods (Knifeworld/Sidi Bou Said) and Evan Carson (Iamthemorning/Kate Rusby) while Peter Chilvers, who mainly creates visuals for Brian Eno - is responsible for the video.

Late Night Laments will be released on CD, LP, as a limited edition 2CD digipak featuring five additional studio tracks, and on digital and streaming platforms.

Pre-order Late Night Laments.