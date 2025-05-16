The Black Keys have announced details of their new album, No Rain, No Flowers. It'll be released on August 8 via Easy Eye Sound/Parlophone Records, and is the follow-up to last year's Ohio Players collection.

The new album was produced by Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney at Easy Eye Sound Studios in Nashville, and found the pair working with songwriters Rick Nowels and Daniel Tashian, as well as keyboardist Scott Storch.

"I had worked with Rick Nowels on Lana Del Rey’s Ultraviolence," says Auerbach. "We’d never really collaborated with a keyboard player or someone who writes on piano the way he does, but it clicked immediately.”

"We wanted to go straight to the source – into the room with people known for their songwriting," says Carney. "Daniel Tashian was one of the first people I met after moving to Nashville, and we’ve been fans of Scott Storch forever.”

"This whole album was really laboured over with a lot of love," adds Auerbach. "We hope you feel that."

The band have also released the title track of the album as a single (below), which follows the launch of Babygirl in March and The Night Before in February. The album is available across multiple formats and can be pre-ordered now.

The Black Keys' No Rain, No Flowers tour kicks off in Durant, OK on May 23 at the Choctaw Casino & Resort's Grand Theater. The tour arrives in Europe in late June. Full dates below.

The Black Keys: No Rain, No Flowers tracklist

No Rain, No Flowers

The Night Before

Babygirl

Down to Nothing

On Repeat

Make You Mine

Man On A Mission

Kiss It

All My Life

A Little Too High

Neon Moon

The Black Keys: No Rain No Flowers tour 2025

May 23: Durant Choctaw Casino & Resort Durant: Grand Theater, OK

May 25: Colorado Springs Ford Amphitheater, CO *

May 27: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO *

May 29: Bonner Kettlehouse Amphitheater, MT *

May 30: Boise Outlaw Field at the Idaho Botanical Garden, ID *

May 31: Bend Hayden Homes Amphitheater, OR *

Jun 01: Berkeley Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley, CA ^

Jun 03: Los Angeles The Greek Theatre, CA ^

Jun 07: Austin Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park, TX ^

Jun 08: Rogers Walmart AMP, AR ^

Jun 11: Wilmington Live Oak Bank Pavilion, NC ^

Jun 12: Raleigh Red Hat Amphitheater, NC ^

Jun 14: Asbury Park Stone Pony Summer Stage, NJ ^

Jun 26: Odense Tinderbox, Denmark

Jun 29: Esch-Sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Jul 01: Berlin Zitadelle Spandau, Germany

Jul 02: Zurich The Hall, Switzerland

Jul 04: Marmande Garorock, France

Jul 05: Beauregard Festival France

Jul 06: La Nuit De L’Erdre, France

Jul 08: Leeds Millennium Square, UK

Jul 09: Manchester Castlefield Bowl, UK

Jul 11: London Alexandra Palace Park, UK

Jul 12: Cactus Festival, Belgium

Jul 13: Bospop Festival, Holland

Jul 15: AMA Music Festival, Italy

Jul 16: Rock In Roma, Italy

Jul 19: Benicàssim, Spain

Aug 09: Atlantic Cityn Borgata Hotel, NJ #

Aug 10: Bethlehem Musikfest - Wind Creek Steel Stage, PA #

Aug 13: Forest Hills Stadium, NY §

Aug 15: Gilford Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion, NH §

Aug 16: Boston MGM Music Hall at Fenway, MA §

Aug 19: Bridgeport Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater, CT §

Aug 21: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI §

Aug 22: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH §

Aug 24: Indianapolis Everwise Amphitheater, IN §

Aug 28: Columbia Merriweather Post Pavilion, MD §

Aug 29: Bethel Bethel Woods Center For the Arts, NY §

Aug 30: Canandaigua Constellation Brands-Marvin Sands Performing Arts, NY §

Aug 31: Toronto Budweiser Stage, ON §

Sep 03: Chicago Huntington Bank Pavilion, IL §

Sep 05: Milwaukee BMO Harris Pavilion, WI ^

Sep 06: Minneapolis The Armory, MN ^

Sep 07: Kansas City Starlight Theatre, MO ^

Sep 11: Mexico City Pepsi Center, Mexico

Sep 20: Atlanta Shaky Knees Music Festival, GA

* = with Hermanos Gutiérrez

^ = with The Heavy Heavy

# = with The Velveteers

§ = with Gary Clarke Jr.

Tickets are on sale now.