Thunder announce new live album Stage

Thunder have announced that they’ll release a new live album later this year.

It’s titled Stage and it’ll launch on March 23 via earMUSIC.

It was recorded at Cardiff’s Motorpoint Arena on March 24 last year and will be released on 2CD/Blu-ray, 3LP, DVD, Blu-ray and a limited edition box set.

Frontman Danny Bowes says: “The Rip It Up album was so well received, it was no surprise the tour was brilliant too. We decided to include a Cardiff Motorpoint Arena show on the tour, purely because it was so good when we played there with Journey and Whitesnake in 2013.

“Capturing it as well turned out to be one of our better decisions, because the resulting film and album are a shining example of an organic ‘coming together’ of fans and a band.

“We’ve released a few live recordings over the years, but this is most definitely up there with the best of them. We’re extremely pleased with it.”

The DVD and Blu-ray packages will feature bonus and interview material, while the box set will include the full Live At The 100 Club set, the 29 Minutes Later acoustic set – which was previously only available as a Record Store Day release – and the documentary A Difficult Day In January: Thunder In London.

Stage is now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Thunder Stage tracklist

CD1

No One Gets Out Alive The Enemy Inside River Of Pain Resurrection Day Right From The Start Backstreet Symphony Higher Ground In Another Life

CD2

The Thing I Want Don’t Wait For Me Rip It Up Love Walked In I Love You More Than Rock ’n’ Roll Wonder Days She Likes The Cocaine Dirty Love

DVD/Blu-ray bonus content

The Bus Interviews Ripping Up The Wonder Themes Recording The Album Call The Cops! Thunderous Momentum The Show Evolution & Future

Low Life In High Places: On the road with Thunder & The Union