Threshold recruit founding member Jon Jeary for new album

Threshold have announced that founding member Jon Jeary will make a guest appearance on their new album Legends Of The Shires.

The band’s 11th album will arrive on September 8 via Nuclear Blast and sees the return of frontman Glynn Morgan who last sang with the band in 1996. He replaced Damian Wilson in the lineup earlier this year.

Bassist and vocalist Jeary, who last performed with Threshold in 2002, will sing on The Shire (Part 3) – and he reports that he’s delighted to contribute to the new record.

He says: “I always look forward to hearing a new Threshold album and this time I’m doubly excited because Glynn will be singing and also, I am proud to say, there will be a small cameo vocal performance from me.

“It’s great to be able to appreciate what Threshold do now as one of their faithful army of fans and a privilege to make a small contribution.”

Jeary co-wrote several of the band’s early tracks, including Sanity’s End, Into The Light and The Ravages Of Time and appeared on Threshold albums Wounded Land, Psychedelicatessen, Extinct Instinct, Clone, Hypothetical and Critical Mass.

Last month, Threshold released a video for the epic 10-minute track Lost In Translation exclusively with Prog.

Legends Of The Shires in now available for pre-order. Find the cover art and tracklist below.

Threshold will play this year’s HRH Prog in North Wales on November 17 and have lined up a headline show at London’s O2 Islington Academy on December 10.

Threshold Legends Of The Shires tracklist

CD1

The Shire (Part 1) Small Dark Lines The Man Who Saw Through Time Trust The Process Stars And Satellites On The Edge

CD2

The Shire (Part 2) Snowblind Subliminal Freeways State Of Independence Superior Machine The Shire (Part 3) Lost In Translation Swallowed

