Threshold part ways with vocalist Damian Wilson

Threshold have announced that they’ve parted ways with frontman Damian Wilson.

They say in a statement that they wanted to “start a new chapter” without Wilson – and have brought back vocalist Glynn Morgan.

The band say in a statement: “Threshold have parted ways with vocalist Damian Wilson. The band have chosen to start a new chapter without him and he has told them he respects their decision.

“Wilson enjoyed three stints with Threshold, performing on the band’s most recent records For The Journey and March Of Progress as well as their early releases Wounded Land and Extinct Instinct in the 1990s.

“Damian Wilson has been a great frontman for Threshold and the band would like to sincerely thank him and wish him every success in his future endeavours.”

Morgan was originally with Threshold between 1994-1996 and appeared on the Psychedelicatessen album. He also worked with the band in 2008 to record tracks for their singles box set Paradox.

Morgan says: “I was over the moon when I got the phone call. To work with Karl Groom and Richard West and be a part of the mighty Threshold story once more is a great honour. I can’t wait to start recording, the new material has me hooked already.”

Threshold are currently in the studio working on new album Legends Of The Shires which is scheduled for an autumn release via Nuclear Blast.

Last week, they announced a run of winter European tour dates.

Nov 28: Bosuil Weert, Netherlands

Nov 29: Hamburg Markthalle, Germany

Nov 30: Berlin Lido, Germany

Dec 01: Aschaffenburg Colos Saal, Germany

Dec 02: Munich Feierwerk, Germany

Dec 03: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Dec 05: Stuttgart Club Cann, Germany

Dec 06: Hannover Musikzentrum, Germany

Dec 07: Kortrijk De Kreun, Belgium

Dec 08: Essen Turock, Germany

Dec 09: Zoetermeer Boerderij, Netherlands

Dec 10: London O2 Islington Academy, UK

Threshold: European Journey