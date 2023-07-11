These are the vinyl record deals rocking my world this Prime Day

I’ve been scouring online retailers looking for some of the best Prime Day vinyl deals - not just from Amazon, but from a little further afield to see if there’s anything that’s going for a good price.

My first pick goes to the expansive 40th anniversary super deluxe edition of Rush’s classic Moving Pictures album which is down 18% at Amazon US from $299.98 to $246.88. Spread across 5LP, 3CD and a Blu-ray, it’s positively packed with all manner of Rush memorabilia and, of course, a sweet-sounding remaster of the original album.

Among the drumsticks, poster and model Red Barchetta, it’s the Blu-ray which excited me most as it contains the record on Dolby Atmos and a new 5.1 surround sound album mix.

While Prime Day is an Amazon-led sales event, that doesn’t mean other retailers will sit back and watch - and if you’re a Guns N’ Roses fan then this should get you excited, because over at Walmart, you’ll find the Use Your Illusion super deluxe edition with more than $140 off - down from $499.98 to $357.72.

It’s presented across 12LP pressed on 180g vinyl and there’s a total of 97 tracks to play - 63 of which were previously unreleased before this box set saw the light of day. Like Moving Pictures above, there’s a Blu-ray with Use Your Illusion 1& 2 in high-def audio and the package is crammed with cool stuff including 10 litho prints, replica backstage passes and more.

For my final pick I’m going for the Queen Studio Collection which is down from $749.99 to $645.98 over on Amazon for Prime Day. No matter what period of the band you’re into, this sprawling 18-disc box set should have you covered as it contains all 15 of the band’s studio albums. Each record has been pressed on coloured vinyl and it’s all presented in a Queen-branded box.

The LPs have been mastered from the original master tapes and along with hours of music, there’s also a 108-page hardback book which includes album intros, photographs, prints of hand-written lyrics and more. It's expensive, but it would make for a spectacular present - and I know a Queen nut who will go Ga Ga over this!

If you're looking for more bargains this week, keep your eyes on our best Prime Day deals for music fans where we'll be posting all the tastiest deals we see, while our guide to the best Prime Day turntable deals is being updated with more record players.

