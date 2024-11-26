There are thousands of discounted rock and metal tees in Hot Topic's massive Black Friday sale: stock up on Maiden, Slipknot, AC/DC, Sleep Token, Ghost & more

As the Black Friday deals continue to ramp up, one sale that caught my eye was a Hot Topic's amazing rock and metal t-shirt sale, with the website offering up to 30% off the price of select tees.

To give you an example of what’s available, you can pick up an Iron Maiden The Number Of The Beast tee , featuring the UK legends' iconic mascot Eddie, for $17.43 - a saving on the usual price of $24.90.

There’s an even bigger discount on the Ghost's Hearts & Roses Puff Paint t-shirt – 40%, to be exact – enabling you to grab the Swedish rockers’ graphic masterpiece from just $17.34 instead of the usual $28.90.

Hot Topic Black Friday T-shirt sale Save up to 40% on rock & metal t-shirts

When it comes to rock and metal t-shirts, Hot Topic have just about every base covered. But the website's Black Friday sale means there's even more reason to dive in. As if that wasn't enough, Hot Topic also have loads more stuff for sale including backpacks, slippers, toys and games. Go!

Want more? If you're a Slipknot fan, how about this Knot Fest Skulls Glow-In-The-Dark t-shirt? It's also down to just $17.43. Or how about this brilliant saving on this Sleep Token Vessel t-shirt, which is down to just $15 and available in sizes XS through to 3X.

After a quick glance through the Hot Topic t-shirt sale, I also found t-shirts representing the Red Hot Chili Peppers, The Offspring and this Pink Floyd The Dark Side Of The Moon Prism t-shirt, which has been reduced from $23.90 to $16.73.

Elsewhere I stumbled across other artists such as Nirvana, The Cure, Alice In Chains, Slayer, The Ramones and this classic AC/DC Hells Bells design with 30% off - down from $24.90 to $17.43.

This is just a small selection of what's currently on offer in the Hot Topic Black Friday sale, so take a deep dive and I'm pretty sure you'll find something you'll love.

You don’t need to input a promo code to take advantage of these deals either – just add what you want to your shopping cart and the discount will be applied automatically when you get to the checkout. In some cases, you can even get free shipping on your order.

Don't forget to check out all Louder's Black Friday music deals page where myself and the team are adding new discounts daily.

More Black Friday deals