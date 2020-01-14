The White Buffalo announces UK tour

US singer/songwriter The White Buffalo has announced a UK tour.

The White Buffalo – the stage name of musician Jake Smith – will play six shows, kicking off at Birmingham's O2 Institute on April 19 and climaxing at the O2 Ritz in Manchester on April 25. The UK leg is followed by four shows in mainland Europe.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday at 10am from The White Buffalo's website. Full dates below.

Smith has also announced a new deal with Snakefarm Records. "I’m looking forward to working with Snakefarm," he says. "Their passion for honest, heartfelt, real music is refreshing and I’m excited for the future."

"We’re delighted to welcome Jake Smith to the Snakefarm roster at a time when there’s a serious revival of interest in the authentic and the real," adds Snakefarm's Dante Bunutto. "Jake’s music as The White Buffalo is based on genuine emotion and original thought; he’s a true artist, a teller of stories with his own special style, and exciting new release plans are already in the pipeline."

The White Buffalo's last album was Darkest Darks, Lightest Lights, released in October 2017.

The White Buffalo 2020 Tour

Jan 25: The Independent, San Francisco, CA

Jan 31: Yost Theatre, Santa Ana, CA

Apr 19: Birmingham O2 Institute, UK

Apr 20: Glasgow O2 Academy, UK

Apr 21: Newcastle O2 Academy 2, UK

Apr 23: London O2 Forum, UK

Apr 24: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Apr 25: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Apr 27: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Apr 29: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Apr 30: Utrecht Tivoli Vredenburg, Netherlands

May 02: Groningen Rhythm & Blues Night, Netherlands

Jul 18: Whitefish Under The Big Sky Music & Arts Festival, MT