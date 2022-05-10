The Utopia Strong release video for optimistic new single Castalia

Multi-instrumental electronic prog trio The Utopia Strong have released a brand new vide for their new song Castalia, which you can watch below.

It's taken from the trio's - Kavus Torabi (Knifeworld/Gong), former six-times World Snooker champion Steve Davis and Coil/Guapo member Michael J. York - upcoming second album International Treasures, which will be released through Rocket Recordings on June 10.

"Castalia was one of the first tunes we started for International Treasure, it felt so optimistic and forgiving which was such a tonic during the somber period in which the album was recorded," the band explain. "Castalia initially felt at odds with the rest of the album which generally has a much bleaker, melancholic tone - to our ears at least - but by putting it in as the last tune it somehow makes sense of everything that went before."

"It has this end of the night kind of feeling, it put us in mind of Orbital's Belfast or Ashra's Sunrain," adds Torabi. "Steve and I thought it would sound perfect as the last tune we'd play in a DJ set, in fact initially I wanted to call it Last Song Of The Night but thankfully Mike wasn't having any of it! The vocal at the end once again comes from Katharine Blake who sang on the last piece of our debut album, Moonchild. We liked the conceptual continuity of that but also, along with the use of acoustic instruments, the way it humanises the track too.

"Mike Bourne, who created the video, has been a friend before we were even a band. It was he who inspired Steve to take up the modular synthesiser in the first place. We loved his work anyway and he'd created an astonishing video for The Holy Family, another Rocket band Mike York and I are involved with, so we were very keen to work with him. He'd specifically asked to do the video for Castalia and knowing his work we gave him a free hand. I think the end results absolutely crystallise the vibe and atmosphere of the piece, we couldn't be happier."

International Treasures was recorded during 2020 and sees the trio stretching out musically from their debut. Torabi’s purchased a guzheng (a Chinese plucked zither) for Shepherdess while York’s spectacular and evolving array of pipes and wind instruments contributed just as much as his editing talents.

The album is being released on vinyl and CD. You can preorder on pink vinyl via the link below plus there will be yellow vinyl and black vinyl versions available from your local record shop.

Pre-order International Treasure.

The Utopia Strong will support Magma at the following live shows:

Jun 17: London The Garage

Jun 18: London The Garage

Jun 19: Manchester Band on the Wall