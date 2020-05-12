Magma record new version of I Must Return

French Zeuhl masters Magma have broken lockdown cover to record a brand new version of I Must Return. A brand new video has aired on Magma's official YouTube channel and you can watch the uplifting video in full below.

"A home made adaptation of I Must Return, originally recorded in 1982 on the album Thank You," the band say in a short statement. "Waiting for Magma to return on the road and live the music live!"

The rare appearance from the French band features all of the current line-up, orchestrated by enigmatic leader Christian Vander and featuring his wife Stella.

Magma released their last studio album, Zess, in 2019.