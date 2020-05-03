Kavus Torabi releases Cemetery of Light video

Knifeworld and Gong mainstay Kavus Torabi has released a video for Cemetery Of Light. The song is taken from Torabi's solo album Hip To The Jag, which was recently released on his Believers Roast label. You can watch the video, which Torabi recently created during lockdown, in full below.

"The video for Cemetery Of Light was made this week during lockdown," Torabi tells Prog. "It was filmed in my garden and on permitted dog walks around my Hackney locale. Abney Park cemetery in Stoke Newington is just a short trot from where I live and, given the title and subject matter, seemed the obvious location. It has long been a favourite haunt of mine, all overgrown and wild with plenty of winding paths, intriguing headstones and, more importantly, angels. It's the real star of this video, well, that and Teddy, my dog, who makes a brief appearance. Cemetery Of Light is one of the more upbeat songs from my forthcoming album Hip To The Jag."

Buy Hip To The Jag.