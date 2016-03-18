The Treatment debut Backseat Heartbeat video

The Treatment are premiering the video for their track Backseat Heartbeat with TeamRock.

It’s taken from their album Generation Me, out today via Frontiers Music Srl. The album is the follow-up to 2014’s Running With The Dogs and the band’s first with frontman Mitchel Emms and guitarist Tao Grey.

The Treatment previously issued a stream of the track Bloodsucker.

Meanwhile, the band’s show in Birmingham on April 29 has been moved to The Rainbow Cellar.

Apr 23: Trezzo Frontiers Rock Festival, Italy

Apr 27: Norwich Waterfront, UK

Apr 29: Birmingham The Rainbow Cellar, UK

Apr 30: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach, UK

May 01: Sheffield Corporation, UK

May 02: Oxford O2 Academy 2, UK

May 04: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms, UK

May 05: Leeds The Key Club, UK

May 06: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms, UK

May 07: Stoke-On-Trent The Sugarmill, UK

May 09: Newcastle O2 Academy 2, UK

May 10: Glasgow Stereo, UK

May 11: Manchester Satan’s Hollow, UK

May 12: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

May 13: London O2 Academy Islington, UK

May 14: Copenhagen Nordic Noise Festival, Denmark

The Treatment Generation Me tracklist