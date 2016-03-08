The Treatment stream Bloodsucker

The Treatment have released a stream of their track Bloodsucker.

It features on their upcoming album Generation Me, out on March 18 via Frontiers Music Srl.

It’s the follow-up to 2014’s Running With The Dogs and the band’s first with frontman Mitchel Emms and guitarist Tao Grey.

Grey said of the album: “We can’t tell you how excited we are to finally unleash Generation Me on the rock community.

“We feel that this is by far our strongest album, and we are absolutely stoked about playing these songs live on our upcoming tour.”

The Treatment previously released the record’s title track and Let It Begin. They’ll head out on the road next month for a run of 16 dates.

The Treatment Generation Me tracklist

Let It Begin The Devil Tell Us The Truth Generation Me Backseat Heartbeat Cry Tough We Are Beautiful I Know She Knows Bloodsucker Better Think Again Light The Sun

Apr 23: Trezzo Frontiers Rock Festival, Italy

Apr 27: Norwich Waterfront, UK

Apr 29: Birmingham The Oobleck, UK

Apr 30: Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach, UK

May 01: Sheffield Corporation, UK

May 02: Oxford O2 Academy 2, UK

May 04: Portsmouth Wedgewood Rooms, UK

May 05: Leeds The Key Club, UK

May 06: Wolverhampton Slade Rooms, UK

May 07: Stoke-On-Trent The Sugarmill, UK

May 09: Newcastle O2 Academy 2, UK

May 10: Glasgow Stereo, UK

May 11: Manchester Satan’s Hollow, UK

May 12: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK

May 13: London O2 Academy Islington, UK

May 14: Copenhagen Nordic Noise Festival, Denmark

