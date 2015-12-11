The Treatment detail Generation Me

The Treatment will launch their third studio album Generation Me on March 18 next year.

The latest record will debut the band’s new members, lead singer Mitchel Emms from TV talent show The Voice – who replaced ex-frontman of six years, Matt Jones – and guitarist Tao Grey.

The band signed up to Frontiers Music Srl for the follow-up to 2014’s Running With The Dogs, which was produced by Airrace and former More axeman Laurie Mansworth.

Tao says: “We honestly all believe this album is a huge step forward for The Treatment and we can’t wait for you to hear it. We will be touring throughout 2016⁄ 17 and we look forward to seeing all you Treatment troops at our shows next year.”

They are set to play a sold-out show at London Barfly on December 19.

The Treatment Generation Me tracklist