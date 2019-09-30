The Pineapple Thief announce new live album Hold Our Fire

The Pineapple Thief will release new live album Hold Our Fire on November 15 via Kscope, ahead of their debut North America tour in November and December.

Hold Our Fire captures their 2018 album Dissolution and was recorded during the band's 16-date European headline tour in September 2018. To give a taster they have shared the live version of Threatening War, which you can listen to below.

Dissolution earned them their highest UK album chart entry at #36 and also #1 in Rock and Metal, and Hold Our Fire features eight concert performances of Dissolution tracks, as well as 3000 Days from 2010 studio album Someone Here Is Missing with extra guitars from new guitarist George Marios.

Drummer Gavin Harrison says: "I feel this live recording really captures the energy and spirit of the band playing together in front of a great enthusiastic crowd.”

Frontman Bruce Soord adds: “It's a great souvenir from such a memorable tour. I am really looking forward to taking the show over to North America in November and mixing the record reminded me just how much fun we have playing live.”

The album is available to pre-order.