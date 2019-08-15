The Pineapple Thief’s Bruce Soord announces new solo album

The Pineapple Thief frontman Bruce Soord has revealed details on his new solo album and released a stream of the lead track The Solitary Path Of A Convicted Man.

The album is titled All This Will Be Yours and it’ll launch on October 25 through Kscope – and will be the follow-up to his 2015 self-titled debut solo outing.

Soord describes it as an observational record which has been inspired by the joy he felt at the birth of his third child – feelings which are juxtaposed by the deprivation in his home town.

He explains “Emotionally it was a pretty unique and eventful time. My wife was due to have our third child at any time but she managed to come to see the final date of the The Pineapple Thief tour at London’s Shepherd’s Bush Empire. After the show that night we returned home to Yeovil and the next day our baby girl arrived.

“So, we had this new life in our lives and it introduced a very different perspective on the world around me. I was totally inspired and started writing almost immediately.

“You’d like to think that something as simple as having a child shouldn’t impact on how you view things, but even the sight of a serene, sleeping baby in my studio while I was writing and recording, impacted on how I was inspired to write.

“I was still observing. Taking walks in my hometown, witnessing the deprivation, the ‘incarcerated souls’ shuffling to my local drug den ‘number 158’, the screaming children on their commute to school. And the incessant sounds of sirens.”

Soord adds: “I would take a mobile recorder out with me and some of these sounds made it on to the record. The kids, an old man walking along the street singing outside my house. And the sirens. The sirens appear throughout the record.”

Along with the standard releases, All This Will Be Yours will also be issued in a deluxe hardback book containing three discs.

The first will contain the album, while the second will feature acoustic re-workings and bonus studio tracks. The third disc is a DVD with All This Will Be Yours on hi-res 24/88 WAV stereo album, hi-res 24/88 WAV acoustic album and hi-res 24/88 WAV bonus studio tracks, all of which will also be available in 24/88 DTS 5.1 surround.

Bruce Soord: All This Will Be Yours

1. The Secrets I Know

2. Our Gravest Threat Apart

3. The Solitary Path Of A Convicted Man

4. All This Will Be Yours

5. Time Does Not Exist

6. One Misstep

7. You Hear The Voices

8. Cut The Flowers

9. One Day I Will Leave You