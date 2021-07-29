The Omnific release new video for bass-tastic Scurryfunge

Melbourne progressive instrumental trio The Omnific - featuring the unique line-up of two bass players and a drummer - have released their new single, Scurryfunge, which you can watch below.

At the same time the band have moved the release date for their upcoming new album Escapades, which will now be released through Wild Thing Records on October 8.

“Scurryfunge, true to its meaning, is a chaotic journey representing our many years growing as writers and as a band," explains drummer Jerome Lematua. "Being one of the most collaborative songs to date, it mirrors the unpredictability of life. Transitioning from groovy bops, to fast paced crazy blast beats (an Omnific first), to all the way down to a mellow double bass solo (the next logical bass step).”

The album features a guest bassist performance from Clay Gober of Polyphia on the track Antecedent, with the record being brought to life by mixing engineer Adam Bentley (Felix Martin, Arch Echo) and mastering from Ermin Hamidovic (Periphery, Devin Townsend Band, Plini).

You can watch The Omnific's video for Wax And Wane here.

Pre-order Escapades.