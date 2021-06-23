The Omnific will release debut album in September

Melbourne's dual-bass playing instrumental prog trio The Omnific will release their debut album, Escapades, through Wild Thing Records on September 10.

Depsite the two-bass player sonic approach the range of sounds and styles the band (bassists Matthew Fackrell and Toby Peterson-Stewart and drummer Jerome Lematua) deliver using instruments not typically regarded as carriers of melody is nothing short of breath-taking. From the groove-laden funk of lead single Wax & Wane to the ominous, grandiose closing track Posterity, the musicianship on display here is undeniably impressive. Polyphia's bassist Clay Gober guests on Wax & Wane as well.

The Omnific have released three EPs and having toured with Between The Buried & Me, Ne Obliviscaris, Galactic Empire, Circles and others.

Wild Things Records General Manager, Tibor Gede adds: ‘“The Omnific achieve with their new record the unimaginable by simultaneously pushing the boundaries of the genre with their pulsing syncopated rhythmics and intricate harmonies whilst also writing fantastic songs accessible to ears far and wide… pulling it off simply with just two bassists and a drummer, no vocals, or guitar whatsoever! Wow, what a pleasure to work with this act!”



(Image credit: Wild Thing Records)

The Omnific: Escapades

1. Antecedent

2. Wax & Wane

3. The Labyrinth Chronicles

4. Scurryfunge

5. Merlin’s id

6. Matai

7. Fountainhead

8. Dwam

9. Ne Plus Ultra

10. Escapades

11. Posterity