The Omnific premiere live video for The Stoic

The Omnific have premiered a live video for their track The Stoic exclusively with Prog.

The song first came to light last month and the studio version was released to coincide with their Australian tour with reformed prog legends COG and Osaka Punch.

The live video was filmed on the tour, with bassist Matt Fackrell telling Prog: “We’ve been working hard on our third EP The Mind’s Eye for more than a year now – taking time to develop the songs with depth, in a way that we haven’t explored in previous releases.

"Forrester Savell, who has previously worked with COG, Karnivool and Dead Letter Circus, added his touch to the mixing, mastering, synth programming and bass re-amping.”

The Omnific will head out on the road once again throughout May. Find a full list of their upcoming live shows below.

Speaking previously about the track, Fackrell said: "The Stoic varies in themes through-out the whole piece, starting with ambient, dark and heavy bass and drums, then building up to fast paced heavy riffs and back to ambient chordal sections.

"The song was initially a short video uploaded to Facebook of Matt and Toby playing the intro on one bass guitar which gained positive attention, inspiring the track to be completed."

Further details on The Mind's Eye will be revealed in due course.