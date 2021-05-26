The Omnific release video for new single Wax And Wane

Australian instrumental prog trio The Omnific, unique in that they feature two bass players, have released a video for their new single Wax & Wane, which you can watch below.

It's the band's first new material for two years and their first material since the band announced that they'd signed to leading Australian prog label Wild Thing Records.

“After 2 years of being hidden away working on our craft, it’s exciting to finally share new music," says bassist Toby Peterson-Stewart. "Wax & Wane explores the natural ebbs & flows of musical inspiration, a concoction of riffs developed during the Covid lockdown. Throughout the song & music video, elements both audible and visible have been reversed and altered, giving meaning to the name. We are incredibly appreciative of the team we have assisting us, creating a coherent visual representation (artwork and music video) that enhances the music we create.”

The Omnific have released three EPs and having toured with Between The Buried & Me, Ne Obliviscaris, Galactic Empire, Circles and others.

The band will release their new album later this year.

