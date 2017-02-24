The Mute Gods release Tardigrades Will Inherit The Earth video

The Mute Gods have released a video for Tardigrades Will Inherit The Earth.

It’s the title track from their second album, which was released today (February 24) via Inside Out Music. It’s the follow-up to their debut Do Nothing Till You Hear From Me, which came out in January 2016.

The band’s Nick Beggs says of the promo: “Just in case you have any hope left for the future of mankind, this video includes help for the hard of understanding.”

Explaining the ideas behind the new album, Beggs adds: “I know I’m not the only person who feels the way I do. Other people understand the state of the world and what’s at stake as we make one terrifyingly bad decision after another.

“This album asks people to take off their rose-tinted spectacles and consider the reality facing us. At this point in my career, I feel strongly that it’s important to use music as a vehicle for truth, not just feel-good entertainment.”

Tardigrades Will Inherit The Earth is now available to purchase.

The Mute Gods Tardigrades Will Inherit The Earth tracklist

Saltatio Mortis Animal Army We Can’t Carry On The Dumbing Of The Stupid Early Warning Tardigrades Will Inherit The Earth Window onto the Sun Lament The Singing Fish Batticaloa Hallelujah (bonus track) The Andromeda Strain Stranger Than Fiction

