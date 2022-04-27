The Lickerish Quartet unveil video for new single New Days

The Lickerish Quartet, the band featuring former Jellyfish members Roger Manning, Eric Dover and Tim Smith, have released a video for their brand new single New Days, which you can watch below.

It's taken from the trio's upcoming Threesome Vol. 3 EP, the third of a projected trio of releases from the band, and which will be released through Stranger Danger Records and Tapes, distributed by Burnside and the Orchard in the U.S. and by Lojinx in the UK and Europe on May 20.

Sung by Manning, the new single is "a tale of remembering the past with the longing psychedelic hope of the future. Eric’s lyric touches pastoral images of optimistic youth and shaping moments with the desire to keep moving forward, onward, and probably westward. Lush reverberant guitars, grooving bass and drums, with evolving vocal harmonies celebrate the hope we all share for new beginnings."

The Lickerish Quartet have previously released a video for Fortunately.

The band's three EP's have been collected together for a Fables Of Fearless Heights collection through Sony Japan on June 29 which will include two previously unheard cover songs, as well as a special best of vinyl release for that region.

Pre-orders for Threesome Vol. 3 come with an instant download for Fortunately.

Pre-order Threesome Vol. 3.

