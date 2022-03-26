The Lickerish Quartet return with video for Fortunately

Former Jellyfish alumni The Lickerish Quartet will release Threesome Vol. 3 in May

The Lickerish Quartet
The Lickerish Quartet, the band formed by former Jellyfish members Roger Manning, Eric Dover and Tim Smith, have released a video for their brand new single Fortunately, which you can watch below.

It's taken from the trio's upcoming Threesome Vol. 3 EP, the third of a projected trio of releases from the band, and which will be released through Stranger Danger Records and Tapes, distributed by Burnside and the Orchard in the U.S. and by Lojinx in the UK and Europe on May 20.

Alongside Fortunately, sung by Smith, the new EP features the psychedelic A New Day, sung by Manning and which will be released as a second single on April 22, the string-laden You All Alone, sung by Dover and finally the Smith-sung In The Meantime.

Although there's no word on where the project heads now, The Lickerish Quartet continue engage with their fans via their website, and “Experiences”, a series of collaborative connections of writing together with folks, performing on songs submitted to the band, personalised songs and messages, lessons in songwriting and production, as well as numerous Zoom-hosted breakdowns of their songs in-studio followed by a Q+A with the fans about the process, choices made, and equipment used to create their music.

The band's three EP's have been collected together for a Fables Of Fearless Heights collection through Sony Japan on June 29 which will include two previously unheard cover songs, as well as a special best of vinyl release for that region.

Pre-orders for Threesome Vol. 3 come with an instant download for Fortunately.

Pre-order Threesome Vol. 3.

The Lickerish Quartet

