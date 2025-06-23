The Lemonheads announce Love Chant, their first new album in 19 years: hear new single in The Margin now

The Lemonheads have announced details of their ninth studio album, Love Chant, their first collection of new material in almost 20 years.

Love Chant, the follow-up to the band's self-titled 2006 record, will be released on October 24 on Fire Records. And you can listen to In The Margin, its second single, right now. The album's first single, Deep End, was released earlier this month.

Frontman Evan Dando describes In The Margin as "like a full-on 8th grade girl revenge song", adding, "I wanted to have a riffy song, so I wrote riffs all over it".

Listen to In The Margin below:

In the Margin - YouTube Watch On

Emerging ahead of the November 6 publication of Dando’s forthcoming memoir, Rumours Of My Demise, Love Chant features contributions from J Mascis (Dinosaur Jr), Juliana Hatfield, and Adam Green (The Moldy Peaches).

The album tracklist is:



1. 58 Second Song

2. Deep End

3. In The Margin

4. Wild Thing

5. Be-In

6. Cell Phone Blues

7. Togetherness Is All I'm After

8. Marauders

9. Love Chant

10. The Key of Victory

11. Roky

The group recently announced tour plans from mid-August through to late December, with shows in the UK, Europe and North America.



The UK and Irish shows on the 'Come On Feel The Deep End' tour will commence on August 14, preceded by an Evan Dando solo show at Rough Trade East in London on August 13.

Aug 14: Northampton Roadmender, UK

Aug 15: Norwich Rock N Roll Circus, UK

Aug 16: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Aug 17: Glasgow Garage, UK

Aug 19: Belfast Limelight, UK

Aug 20: Dolans Warehouse, Limerick, Ireland

Aug 21: Cork Cyprus Avenue, Ireland

Aug 23: Waterford Bank Lane, Ireland

Aug 24: Dublin Academy, Ireland

Aug 26: Sheffield Foundry, Uk

Aug 27: London Electric Ballroom UK

Aug 28: London Electric Ballroom, UK