"Come up to the bedroom now, honey!" Things get steamy in the Fripp-Willcox kitchen as Robert and Toyah tackle Rod Stewart's Do Ya Think I'm Sexy?

The Fripp-Willcox cover of Rod Stewart's classic features a rare lead vocal from Robert Fripp

We are delighted to report that the ongoing shenanigans in Britain's most famous kitchen continue to delight the nation.

This week, in the latest edition of their increasingly crazed series of Sunday Lunch videos, King Crimson leader Robert Fripp and his bride Toyah Willcox have – perhaps inevitably – covered Rod Stewart's 1978 disco classic Do You Think I'm Sexy?

As you might expect, the choice of song brings out the steamier side of both performers, as Fripp bellows out the vocal on the chorus and Willcox responds by inviting her partner to "come up to the bedroom now, honey" where, we're informed, "the wardrobe is waiting."

"It's hot in the kitchen today," responds Fripp, letting out an exaggerated breath to settle his nerves, "...for Toyah and Robert's SEXY Sunday Lunch!"

Original fans of Larks Tongues In Aspic will wonder how we ever got here, but may find comfort in the news that 18 shows recorded on King Crimson's Earthbound tour are now available to buy on CD or digital download via the band's partnership with streaming service Nugs.

A statement accompanying the news reads, "With rumours of the pending band break-up surrounding them in the media, King Crimson's 1972 Earthbound Tour not only discarded the 'King's last fling' speculation but proved to be a great representation of why Crimson has instituted itself as a staple in musical history."

The shows, which find Fripp performing alongside Mel Collins on saxophones and mellotron, bassist Boz Burrell and drummer Ian Wallace, are available to buy now.

Fraser Lewry
