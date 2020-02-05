The Hu announce 2020 US tour and festival dates

Mongolian sensations The Hu have announced a series of US dates.

The band, who are currently enjoying a sold-out European tour, will perform at the Coachella Festival in Indio, CA., on April 10, and play a further 29 shows before completing the trek at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, TX., on May 24.

"We're so excited by the reaction to our performances and tours everywhere." say the band. "Our fans are the best and we are humbled by their overwhelming support. We can't wait to return to the USA and perform at Coachella and so many other great festivals and venues."

"When we do this, we try to spiritually express this beautiful thing about Mongolian music," says The Hu's guitarist Temka. "We think we will talk to everyone’s soul though our music."

In December, the band released a new version of their YouTube smash Wolf Totem, with an English vocal from Papa Roach's Jacoby Shaddix.

The Hu's debut album The Gereg is out now.

Feb 05: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Feb 06: Antwerp Zappa, Belgium

Feb 08: Brighton The Haunt, UK

Feb 10: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Feb 11: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Feb 12: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Feb 14: Glasgow The Garage, UK

Feb 15: Belfast Limelight, UK

Feb 16: Dublin The Academy, Ireland

Apr 10: Indio Coachella Festival, CA

Apr 11: Bakersfield The Well, CA

Apr 12: Fresno Strummer's, CA

Apr 14: Albuquerque Sunshine Theater, NM

Apr 15: Tucson Rialto, AZ

Apr 17: Indio Coachella Festival, CA

Apr 19: Denver Ogden Theatre, CO

Apr 20: Boulder The Boulder Theatre, CO

Apr 22: Kansas City The Truman, MO

Apr 23: Minneapolis The Fillmore Minneapolis, MN

Apr 24: Milwaukee The Rave, WI

Apr 26: Detroit Majestic Theatre, MI

Apr 27: Angola The Eclectic Room, IN

Apr 28: Indianapolis Deluxe @ Old National Centre, IN

Apr 29: Nashville Cannery Ballroom, TN

May 01: Concord Epicenter, NC

May 03: Atlanta Masquerade - Heaven Stage, GA

May 05: New Orleans The Joy Theatre, LA

May 06: Pensacola Vinyl Music Hall, FL

May 09: Daytona Beach Welcome to Rockville, FL

May 10: Iron City Birmingham, AL

May 14: Silver Spring The Fillmore Silver Spring, MD

May 15: Norfolk The Norva, VA

May 16: Camden MMRBQ Radio Show @ BB&T Pavilion, NJ

May 17: Columbus Sonic Temple, OH

May 19: Louisville Mercury Ballroom, KY

May 20: Lexington Manchester Music Hall, KY

May 21: Memphis Growlers, TN

May 22: Pryor Rocklahoma Festival, OK

May 24: Dallas KEGL-FM Radio Show @ Dos Equis Pavilion, TX