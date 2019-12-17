The Hu unleash new version of Wolf Totem with Papa Roach's Jacoby Shaddix

Mongolian sensations The Hu have released a new version of their viral hit Wolf Totem. The song - which has had 21 million views on YouTube since its release last year - now features a vocal courtesy of Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix.

“I’m honoured to be part of such a powerful new blend of rock'n'roll,” says Shaddix. “The Hu are the real deal. Don’t sleep on this.”

The new version of the song has already garnered close to a million views on YouTube.

In October The Hu released a new version of another viral hit Yuve Yuve Yu, this time featuring English vocals from labelmate Danny Case, singer from American Nu metal revivalists From Ashes To New.

The new versions of the songs are part of a series of songs from The Hu featuring vocals from established singers, with a future release including a contribution from Halestorm leader Lzzy Hale.

Last September, the band announced they'd be embarking on a European tour in January. Dates below.

The Hu: The Gereg

The Hu European Tour 2020

Jan 15: Hamburg Grünspan, Germany

Jan 16: Aarhus Fonden Voxhall, Denmark

Jan 18: Oslo Rockefeller Music Gall, Norway

Jan 19: Stockholm Vasateatern, Sweden

Jan 20: Gothenburg Pustervik, Sweden

Jan 22: Berlin Kesselhaus, Germany

Jan 24: Wroclaw Pralnia, Poland

Jan 25: Warsaw Palladium, Poland

Jan 27: Prague Lucerna Music Bar, Czech Republic

Jan 28: Vienna Flex, Austria

Jan 30: Munich Technikum, Germany

Jan 31: Zurich Komplex 457, Switzerland

Feb 02: Cologne Die Kantine, Germany

Feb 03: Paris Trianon, France

Feb 05: Amsterdam Melkweg, Netherlands

Feb 06: Antwerp Zappa, Belgium

Feb 08: Brighton The Haunt, UK

Feb 10: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Feb 11: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Feb 12: Manchester O2 Ritz, UK

Feb 14: Glasgow The Garage, UK

Feb 15: Belfast Limelight, UK

Feb 16: Dublin The Academy, Ireland