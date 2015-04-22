The Gentle Storm launch live video

The Gentle Storm have issued a live promo for their track The Storm.

It’s lifted from Arjen Lucassen and Anneke van Giersbergen’s The Diary, which launched last month.

The promo was filmed in the Netherlands on April 3 ahead of the band’s three UK shows this week.

Mainman Lucassen won’t appear on the live dates – although last month he put his stage fright behind him to play some acoustic sets with van Giersbergen. He said: “When Anneke asked me to do a little acoustic tour, at first I was like, ‘Nah.’

“But then I thought, ‘Damn it, we worked on this album for a year. Everything turned out right about it. It has to succeed – and I’ll do anything to make it work.’”

The Gentle Storm previously released promos for Shores Of India and Heart Of Amsterdam.

Apr 23: London Garage

Apr 24: Leicester Musician

Apr 25: Manchester Roadhouse