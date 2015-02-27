Trending

The Gentle Storm: The Diary

Dutch stars unite to up the symphonic ante

By Metal Hammer 

As two of the biggest names on Holland’s rock scene, and having collaborated in 1998 and 2008, it was only a matter of time before Anneke van Giersbergen (Devin Townsend, ex-The Gathering) and Arjen Anthony Lucassen (Ayreon, Star One, Stream Of Passion and more) went the whole hog with a full-blown partnership.

Actually, the phrase ‘full blown’ doesn’t accurately convey the scale of what the duo have tried to achieve with The Gentle Storm. They make an odd couple – the towering, multi-instrumentalist Lucassen with a proclivity for space metal operas and the more demure lead vocalist van Giersbergen – and sure enough, The Diary is a fascinating double-set that exploits the relationship’s duality.

Though radically different in each format, the same conceptually linked 11 songs appear on each chapter, dubbed ‘Gentle’ and ‘The Storm’. The folk-tinged first half might be too flimsy for some Hammer readers, but fuelled by heavy guitars, a choir and lush, symphonic arrangements, the drama builds with act two. The Diary took an entire year to create, and it’s well worth the effort./o:p