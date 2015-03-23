The Gentle Storm premiere video for Shores Of India

Arjen Lucassen and Anneke van Giersbergen have premiered their video for Shores Of India from The Gentle Storm album The Diary.

The record is released today via InsideOut, featuring both “gentle” and “storm” versions of 10 tracks.

Lucassen recently explained: “I asked the fans on Facebook, ‘What would you guys want to hear from me next?’” That led to the concept: “Why don’t I split it up – do 10 songs in two completely different versions?”

Now he tells TeamRock of the video: “Shores Of India was the obvious choice for a video because it’s the most adventurous and cinematic track on The Diary.

“I’ve always been partial to oriental melodies, and I’m especially proud of the epic chorus. Anneke did an amazing job singing this intricate song, both technically and emotionally.

“Of course, Anneke and I had a lot of fun dressing up – and I absolutely didn’t mind being pampered by those hot belly dancers!”

He adds: “This was the first time I held a sitar in my hands, so be gentle with me.”

The Diary is available in a variety of bundles via Lucassen and van Giersbergen’s websites. The Gentle Storm play their debut live show in the Netherlands on March 26 with Lucassen – although he won’t be in the lineup for the band’s live dates in the UK in April:

Apr 23: London Garage

Apr 24: Leicester Musician

Apr 25: Manchester Roadhouse