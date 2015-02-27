The Gentle Storm show Heart Of Amsterdam

The Gentle Storm have issued a promo for their track Heart Of Amsterdam, from debut album The Diary.

The collaborative title by Arjen Lucassen and Anneke van Giersbergen is released on March 23 via InsideOut.

Van Giersbergen says of the track: “It’s a tribute to the city of Amsterdam – the home town of the story’s leading character, Susanne. Seventeenth-century Amsterdam was a centre of shipping, shipbuilding, and trade. It flourished, and a wonderful city was the result.

“We shot the video in the centre of the city. It was freezing cold and I couldn’t move my fingers during the last shots – but it was all worth it.”

They premiered a lyric video for the track Endless Sea exclusively via Prog last month.

The Diary is currently available to pre-order in a variety of bundles via Lucassen and van Giersbergen’s websites. The Gentle Storm play their debut show in the Netherlands on March 26 with Lucassen – although he won’t be in the lineup for the band’s live dates in the UK in April:

Apr 23: London Garage

Apr 24: Leicester Musician

Apr 25: Manchester Roadhouse

The Diary tracklist