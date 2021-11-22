The Flower Kings announce new album

The Flower Kings have announced that they will release their latest album, By Royal Decree, through InsideOut Music on March 4.

The new album, the band's fifteenth studio release, sees the return of founding bass player Michael Stolt (while the picture above shows longstanding bass player Jonas Reingold with the band, this is all the band's label furnished the magazine for this new press release!). He joins the remainder of the current the line-up of Mirko DeMaio on drums, Zach Kamins on keyboards, Hasse Fröberg on vocal & guitar and Roine Stolt on vocal & guitars.

The band convened in the middle of 2021 at Fenix Studios in Sweden to record through the fully analogue Rupert Neve mixing desk. The album also features beautiful cover art, once again created by Denver-based artist Kevin Sloan which you can view below.

At the same time the band have announced a short run of Swedish dates for March 2022 which will see the band revisiting their early years, performing tracks from Retropolis, Stardust We Are, Flower Power, Space Revolver and Back In The World Of Adventures. This will coincide with the release of newly remastered editions of The Flower Kings albums on CD & Vinyl later in 2022.

The Flower KIngs will play:

Mar 30: Katalin, Uppsala

Mar 31: Musikens Hus, Gothenburg

Apr 1: Södra Teatern, Stockholm