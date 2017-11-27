The Fierce And The Dead reveal new album The Euphoric

The Fierce And The Dead have revealed that they’ll release their third studio album next year.

It’s titled The Euphoric and it’ll arrive on May 18 via Bad Elephant Music. Prior to the launch, the band will reveal two digital singles, the first of which will be released in January.

The Fierce And The Dead’s Matt Stevens says: “We’re pleased to be releasing our third studio album with our long-term friends Bad Elephant Music, alongside our Spencer Park Music imprint.

“We’ve spent the last few years gigging heavily and The Euphoric reflects that. We can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

Label co-founder David Elliott adds: “I think of The Fierce And The Dead as being part of the essence of what Bad Elephant Music is about.

“The Euphoric is a cracking album, and you’re all going to love it.”

The album will be launched at a special live show on May 18 at The Black Heart in Camden, London. Tickets are now available.

Pre-order details for The Euphoric, along with the final tracklist and cover art will be revealed in due course.

