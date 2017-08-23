White Moth Black Butterfly release Tempest video

White Moth Black Butterfly – featuring Daniel Tompkins of TesseracT and Keshav Dhar of Skyharbor – have released a video for their track Tempest. Watch it above.

It appears on upcoming album Atone, which arrives on September 1 via Kscope, and follows 2014 debut One Thousand Wings.

The promo was shot in the wilds of the Loch Lomond And The Trossachs National Park in Scotland – and it tells the second part of a two-part story, with the first part remaining untold to date.

Tompkins explains: “Rather than present them in order, we believed it would add to the magic of the story by allowing Tempest to surface first.

“The story has a medieval and fantasy based theme. We couldn’t have achieved it without the assistance of Duncarron Medieval Village and the Clanranald Trust, who styles our costumes – and performed in the prequel that we’re yet to announce.”

A behind-the-scenes feature can be seen on the Kscope website. Atone is available for pre-order now.

