The Cadillac Three return with new album Country Fuzz

The Cadillac Three have announced that they’ll release their new studio album Country Fuzz next year.

The follow-up to 2017’s Legacy will launch on February 7 through Big Machine Records, with the trio of Jaren Johnson, Kelby Ray and Neil Mason marking the news by releasing two new tracks from the record: Back Home and Long After Last Call.

Johnson says: “We’ve spent the last two and a half years working on this album, but our sound even since high school has always been the epitome of Country Fuzz – country, rock and just a little bit of funk.”

The album also features the singles All The Makin’s Of A Saturday Night and Crackin’ Cold Ones With The Boys.

The Cadillac Three have also been added to the Country 2 Country UK and European tour alongside Luke Combs, Darius Rucker and Eric Church. It’ll stop off in Berlin, Amsterdam, London, Glasgow and Dublin in March next year.

Tickets will go on general sale from November 1. Find further details below.

1. Bar Round Here

2. The Jam

3. Hard Out Here For A Country Boy (featuring Chris Jason and Travis Tritt)

4. Slow Rollin’

5. All The Makin’s Of A Saturday Night

6. Crackin’ Cold Ones With The Boys

7. Labels

8. Raise Hell

9. Back Home

10. Dirt Road Nights

11. Blue El Camino

12. Jack Daniels’ Heart

13. Why Ya Gotta Go Out Like That

14. Heat

15. Whiskey And Smoke

16. Long After Last Call

The 2020 Country 2 Country UK and European tour

Mar 06: Berlin Verti Music Hall, Germany

Mar 08: Amsterdam AFAS Live, Netherlands

Mar 13: London O2 Arena, UK

Mar 14: Glasgow SSE Hydro, Glasgow

Mar 15: Dublin 3 Arena, Ireland